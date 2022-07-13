Rage Against The Machine’s Zach de la Rocha Injures Leg During Show In Chicago

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The frontman for Rage Against the Machine suffered an injury to his leg during the band’s show in Chicago. Zach de la Rocha would wind up finishing the concert while seated.

Fans at the Rage Against the Machine concert in Chicago, Illinois got an unexpected shock as Zach de la Rocha hurt his leg during the band’s show on Monday night (July 11th). The group was playing at the United Center on the second stop of their highly welcomed reunion tour, and four songs into the set, de la Rocha appeared to have an accident. Footage of the moment was captured by a fan, but it is unclear how the singer incurred his injury.

He was helped off of the stage by crew members, but he returned shortly afterward. He sat on a set of monitors that were in the center of the stage. “I can crawl across this stage. We’re gonna play for you all tonight.”, he said to the crowd after his return. He attempted to stand up at one point but quickly sat back down after it was apparent he couldn’t put weight on the injured leg. The band finished out the rest of the 90-minute show, and each member embraced de la Rocha at the end of the concert before he was assisted backstage by crew members.

Rage Against the Machine is slated to perform again in Chicago, but there has been no update on de la Rocha’s status in light of his injury. The band’s reunion has been met with great excitement as the tour began over the past weekend in Wisconsin at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre. The group played that date as well as the show in Chicago with a striking message: “Abort The Supreme Court”. They have already declared that they would be donating half a million dollars from their ticket sales in Illinois and Wisconsin to reproductive rights organizations in those states in the wake of the high court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade weeks ago.