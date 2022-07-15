Rowdy Rebel ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Jadakiss “New York,” Joey Bada$$ “Zipcodes” & More | Daily Visuals 7.15.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rowdy Rebel’s ready to put the Big Apple on his back in a major way and with the release of his album, Rebel vs Rowdy, the Brooklyn rapper comes through with a new joint that he hopes to be an anthem for the city that never sleeps.

Linking up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Verzuz MVP, Jadakiss for his visuals to “New York,” Rowdy Rebel and his crew hop on the train on the way to the meeting point with Jadakiss, A Boogie and Fabolous uptown. Given their struggles, the MTA gonna be tight when they see this joint, b.

Keeping the vibe in Bucktown, USA, Joey Bada$$ comes through with a new clip to “Zipcodes” in which the BK representative strolls through the streets of New York to Paris, showcasing just how far he’s come in his young career. Props, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Alicia Keys featuring Khalid and Lucky Daye, That Mexican OT & Coldblooded Tyrell, and more.

ROWDY REBEL FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE & JADAKISS – “NEW YORK”

JOEY BADA$$ – “ZIPCODES”

ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID & LUCKY DAYE – “COME FOR ME”

LATTO – “P***Y”

THAT MEXICAN OT & COLDBLOODED TYRELL – “NBA”

MONEY MARR & QUIN NFN – “WORST WAY”

SAUCE WALKA – “SAUCE BODY”

J. STONE – “C.E.O.”