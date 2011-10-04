Kanye Defends His Womenswear Line [Photos]

Kanye Defends His Clothing Line

Kanye is responding to detractors who’ve given him harsh criticism for his new DW womenswer line.

As previously reported, Ye was in Paris to debut the line this weekend dedicated to his late mother Donda West.

Since then, the line’s been brutally criticized from fashion aficionados like Lisa Armstrong, the fashion director for The Telegraph who dubbed it, ” rap with a capital-C.”

She also added,

“If this is the way fashion’s going then anyone with any real talent should seriously consider a career in Tesco instead. Because that’s a job with dignity. Unlike ghost-designing for a rapper who has the presumption to show “his” very first collection in Paris during prêt-à-porter – supposedly the summit for true creativity in fashion. It was the equivalent of Karl Lagerfeld launching a hip-hop career: i.e. absurd.”

Other outlets like The NY Times chimed in noticing that models were “swimming in some looks” while another added that it seemed like a “personal shout-out to J-Lo.”

Before the reviews of his show came-in, Kanye was obviously anticipating negativity and took the mic during Saturday’s debut to address it.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Ye went on a profanity laced rant thanking his supporters and downing his detractors from Louis Vuitton to Nike.

“Thank you for anybody that didn’t believe, because they motivated us to break our boundaries,” he said. “We don’t know what the reviews will be, we don’t know what they will say, but I got a chance to go to Italy and feel those fabrics. I begged Louis Vuitton to let me do more shoes after my shoes sold out in two weeks, and they did not. I begged Nike, I begged this company to let me do it. And I took out motherFawking loans to get the best models, to get the best designers, to get the best venue. I gave you everything that I had.” “This is my first collection. Please be easy. Please give me a chance to grow. This is not some celebrity Shyte. I don’t Fawk with celebrities. I Fawk with the creatives in this room, the amazing people who spend every day of their life trying to make the world a more beautiful place.“

Before closing he added,

“The amount of people that tried to get me a celebrity f—ing deal. They said, ‘You need to do boot-cut jeans, or you won’t sell.’ Shut the Fawkup ! Or Hedi Slimane in the motherFawking Mercer, sitting with me, saying, ‘Stop giving them your ideas, Kanye. Do your own thing.’ Hedi Slimane! To feel so frustrated. And I thank anybody who came to this party, everybody who supported, everybody who believed, because people thought it was a joke, and maybe people still do, but I can only grow from this point.” In case you missed it last time, check out Kanye’s womenswear line below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »