Chris Brown Threatens Legal Action Over Alleged Gay Affair

Chris Brown Threatens Lawsuit Over Claims That He’s Gay

Apparently there’s an unknown singer/songwriter claiming the he had sex with Chris Brown.

According to reports, singer Martyn is alleging he had sexual encounters with the R&B star and he’s using direct messages from Twitter that are supposedly from Chris Brown as his proof.

A piece of the alleged conversation on Twitter is posted below:

“chrisbrown: I talk to u the way i want to ma n*gga, i sell out shows u still a nobody except for writing songs for major celebs thats all. chrisbrown: Just cuz we messed around a few times dont mean u shouldnt respect a n*gga. Am the Shyte hence F.A.M.E fag chrisbrown: Yeah i enjoyed when u fcked the Shyte outta me N***a but thats only in the moment, only a stupid N***a would reject an opportunity like that MartynWorld: I ain’t gay bro am bi..and proud like fergie, nicki and Jessie j. U the one hiding. What I do n with whom is my business. MartynWorld: Dude imma get 500,000 followers to shut u up. Just watch. Make sure no1 wants to interview me bout u cuz I’ll speak. Remember am bi n proud.”

Catching wind of the story, Chris Brown responded with the following, threatening to file a lawsuit:

“Cmon son… Now I got a N***a out here lying for 2 minutes of Fame. (thats a pause moment my G) I’ll let my lawyers handle it from here.” “Stop photoshopping fake conversations bruh!!! That’s pause!!”

Martyn’s claims sound as believable as saying Ellen Degeneres likes guys, but stranger things have happened.

What are you thoughts on this story?

Tinie Tempah Is Giving Away An iTunes Gift Card & More… Register Now!!!