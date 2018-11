Kendrick Lamar Working With Windows Phone

Compton up-and-comer Kendrick Lamar teamed up with Windows Phone for a new track called “Cloud 10.”

Take a listen to the track and a making of video from K. Lamar’s session with producer Nosaj Thing.

Hopefully Windows cut Kendrick a check for this too.

Kendrick Lamar – “Cloud 10” [Produced by Nosaj Thing]

