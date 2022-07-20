Rolling Loud Miami Founder Retracts Statement That Travis Scott Wasn’t Allowed To Perform

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rolling Loud Miami has a new headliner but even that came with a bit of drama. The CEO has retracted a statement saying Travis Scott wasn’t allowed at the venue due to the Astroworld tragedy.

As per TMZ Tariq Cherif had a bit of explaining to do. Originally Kanye West was scheduled to headline Friday, July 22 but it was announced last weekend he had withdrawn from the bill. The music executive revealed that he tried his best to get the “All of the Lights” rapper to honor the booking but he wasn’t successful. “Tried to convince Ye to stay on the lineup but he wasn’t having it” he wrote in a since deleted comment.

Naturally the news took many fans and ticketholders by surprise and the requests for another big name performer to replace him hit a fever pitch. At the top of that wish list was Travis Scott; so much so that Tariq felt compelled enough to respond to the flooding of mentions saying “venue won’t allow Travis because of astroworld deaths”. As expected his explanation caught traction very quickly online forcing to reword his original reply in a formal statement to the celebrity news outlet.

“We just spoke with Tariq, who says he was quick to delete his now-viral comment because it simply was not accurate. Tariq says RL actually DID reach out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn’t work in time. Tariq’s comment on Instagram appears to have been made out of frustration from negative posts from festival-goers demanding Travis” the story reads.

Ironically Kid Cudi has been slotted to replace his former friend and collaborator Kanye.

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat