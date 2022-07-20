HHW Gaming: Machine Gun Kelly, Logan Paul, Rob Van Dam & More Join ‘WWE 2K22’ Roster

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The fifth and final character DLC pack for WWE 2K22 has arrived, and it features Bad Boy Records legend *insert sarcasm* Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly Puts Down His Guitar & Puts On His Wrestling Boots

The long-awaited Whole Damn Pack has arrived, and it features wrestlers plus some big names from the entertainment world who will bring flair and excitement to WWE 2K22’s virtual ring.

Headlining the Whole Damn Pack is rapper turned rocker Machine Gun Kelly. The “Emo Girl” crafter will lace up his Dr. Martens and hop in the ring to take on other WWE talent. Kelly’s inclusion in the game isn’t as random as you think either. He has a history with the sports entertainment company.

Kelly plucked the strings of his guitar during a performance at WrestleMania XXVIII. He was also embroiled in “beef” with WWE Superstar Kevin Owens on Monday Night Raw and is the Executive Soundtrack Producer on WWE 2K22.

Also joining the WWE 2K22 roster is social media star turned boxer Logan Paul. He also has a history with the WWE, teaming up with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a match at WrestleMania 38. Paul also has multiple appearances under his belt, showing up at WrestleMania 37 and on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown.

The crown jewel of this DLC pack, at least to us, is Rob Van Dam, aka “The Whole Dam Show.” Before becoming one of the most exciting superstars to join the WWE, he was kicking ass and taking names in the ECW, winning the ECW World Championship, World Television Championship, and twice winning the World Tag Team Championship.

RVD would use amazing ring skills combined with his martial arts skills in the WWE to add to his title collection. He became a WWE Champion, six-time Intercontinental Championship, four-time Hardcore Champion, European Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion, WWE Tag Team Champion, Money in the Bank winner, and WWE Hall of Famer.

Rounding Out The Roster

Other superstars coming with the pack are the loud-mouthed LA Knight, WWE’s first-ever female Chinese Superstar Xia Li, the towering Commander Azeez, and the carefree “Warrior of the Sun” Sarray.

The Whole Dam Pack is available for individual purchase and is part of the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K22 is one of Hip-Hop Wired’s best games of 2022. You can peep that entire and still growing list by heading here.

—

Photo: 2K / WWE 2K22