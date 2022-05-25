HHW Gaming: The Best Video Games of 2022… So Far

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The year is still fresh, but we can still point out the best video games of 2022…so far.

When the ball dropped, ushering in the new year, there was a feeling among many that 2022 would be one for the books when it comes to video games, and understandably so.

The lineup was incredibly stacked with games like Sifu, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, Horzion Forbbiden West, Gran Turismo 7, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, etc.

Thanks to the games mentioned above, the year started off strong, hitting their release dates and delivering exceptional gameplay earning strong reviews.

Unfortunately, there was a bit of a hiccup, specifically for Xbox Series S|X owners who were looking forward to playing console exclusive AAA titles from its recently acquired studio Bethesda.

If you haven’t heard, Starfield and Redfall had their wigs pushed back until 2023, leaving some Xbox fans looking at their Series X consoles in disgust.

But there is still hope for a solid year in gaming. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Forspoken, God of War: Ragnarok, Stray, The Quarry, The Callisto Protocol, Saints Row, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are still on the horizon.

We’re still holding our breath for God of War: Ragnarok, which many believe will also be delayed, but according to a development team member, “Ragnarok is coming this year.”

We will eventually cross that bridge when we get there, but we’re going to focus on the games currently available that have lived up to expectations.

This list is fluid, will be updated throughout the year, and is subjective, so if something you feel is missing, please don’t hesitate to let us know. Keep in mind that we don’t have to agree with you, just saying.

Step into Hip-Hop Wired Gaming’s best video games of 2022 list in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls PS5 Share / Horizon Forbidden West