HHW Gaming: ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora,’ ‘Rainbow Six Extraction,’ & More Annoucements Made During #UbiForward 2021

E3 2021 is finally here. Ubisoft is the first company to kick things off, and there plenty of games for us to marvel at.
Unfortunately, during Saturday’s (Jun.12) virtual presentation, there was no new Splinter Cell game announcement (bummer), but Ubisoft did make up for that with some solid game announcements.
The first game we got a look at was Rainbow Six: Extraction, the next mainline installment in the iconic Rainbow Six franchise. Initially named Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine but changed to Extraction for self-explanatory reasons, a veteran team is developing the game from Ubisoft Montreal.
Also shown was a new, very intense trailer from Far Cry 6 — a game on our radar — featuring Giancarlo Esposito’s Antón Castillo. New content is coming via the Far Cry 6 season pass that will allow you to play as previous villains from past Far Cry games.
Also announced, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be getting more content updates beyond this year which is honestly a big deal for an Assassin’s Creed game. Other reveals included Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Rider’s Republic, a TMNT crossover event for Brawlhalla, and Aiden’s arrival to Watch Dogs: Legion with the Bloodline DLC announcement.
The announcement that stole the show revealed that Ubisoft has been working on a game based on James Cameron’s Avatar film called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, coming to consoles 2022.
That was a pleasant surprise.
Not a bad way to kick off E3. Be sure to keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired as we continue to bring you all the news and announcements dropped during E3 2021.
You can check out the trailers shown during the UbiForward event in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Ubisoft / UbiForward
1. Rainbow Six ExtractionSource:Ubisoft
As the threat grows, our Operators rise to meet it. In Extraction, Rainbow Six has been united under REACT. Their mission: learn about the enemy, stop its spread at all costs… and leave no one behind.
Hibana has gone Missing in Action. See Operators Ela, Lion, and Nomad, under commands from Eliza “Ash” Cohen, mount a daring rescue mission, as they use intel, teamwork, and improvisation to save one of their own from a dangerous new enemy. Who’s Got YouR6?
2. Rainbow Six Extraction: Gameplay Deep Dive Reveal
Take on the lethal and evolving Archaen threat in Rainbow Six Extraction. New gear, new abilities, new strategy. Team up with friends in 3 player co-op, and work together to learn and overcome Rainbow Six’s most dangerous enemy to date. And if one of you goes down in the containment zone, it’s up to you and your teammates to mount a rescue and make sure everyone gets out alive. Who’s Got YouR6?
3. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Cinematic World Premiere Trailer
Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out energy to further its nefarious plans, plunging the galaxy into chaos. Twisting the planets with its evil influence, it’s determined to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas & Rabbids, and destroy all who stand in its way. To bring order back to the galaxy and save the Sparks, Mario and friends team up with Rabbids heroes in a journey through mysterious and ever-surprising planets.
Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope will be available for Nintendo Switch in 2022. LEARN MORE ON MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE ON: MarioRabbids.com
4. Riders Republic: Official Deep Dive Trailer
Live out the rider’s fantasy as you roam free in a huge, vibrant open world, always buzzing with other players around you. Immerse yourself in iconic American national parks including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain… all mashed up for you to shred! Squad up with your friends and compete in a wide range of multiplayer modes: feel the rush of downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or give it your best shot in epic mass PvP races with more than 50 other players. Key Features: JUMP INTO A MASS SOCIAL PLAYGROUND From snowy mountains to arid canyons, ride through some of the most magnificent destinations on earth: the American National Parks. Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton have all been faithfully transposed and mashed up together to create the most unique and lively playground.
Gather in a vibrant social hub and meet a wild community of fellow riders. PLAY WITH OR AGAINST YOUR FRIENDS IN INSANE MULTIPLAYER MODES
5. Watch Dogs: Legion: Bloodline DLC Announce Trailer
Aiden Pearce is back! Discover Bloodline, the expansion that brings Aiden and Wrench back to Watch Dogs! Set before the events of the main game, Aiden Pearce leaves Chicago for London where he will take over a contract and reunite with Wrench and his nephew Jackson. Caught between a powerful military robotics corporation and a returning DedSec member with an opposing agenda, Aiden must rely on his grit and experience to navigate a hostile city, try to outmaneuver his enemies, and keep his family intact.
Bloodline is part of the Season Pass. Available July 6th, 2021.
6. Far Cry 6: Meet the Villain: Antón Cinematic
Escape isn’t an option from Yara. Watch as Giancarlo Esposito plays the most powerful #FarCry villain yet.
Pre-order Far Cry 6 now on Xbox Gold and Ultimate editions: https://ubi.li/J7orD
7. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Upcoming Content Recap
Curious to know where your journey with Assassin’s Creed will lead you in the coming months? Learn more about Assassin Creed Valhalla’s upcoming second expansion, The Siege of Paris, as well as free updates, Discovery Tour, and more in this Upcoming Content Recap.
8. Brawlhalla: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover Trailer
Cowabunga! Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello are ninja-kicking their way into Brawlhalla! Jump in and check out this epic crossover event now!