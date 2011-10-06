J.Cole Says He Would Do A Watch The Throne Style Album With Drake, Denies Working With Nas [Exclusive Video]

[ooyala code=”lhbm43MzoQOPAE9UNvYO8eh02GkPtDak”]

HipHopWired had a chance to check in with J. Cole this weekend while he touched down in Atlanta.

The Roc Nation emcee who sold over 217,000 copies of his album in its first week, spoke with us on a number of topics including his reaction to his projected sales and his choice for a duo album like Kanye and Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne.

According to Cole he would work with Drake who he says will have longevity in the music business much like himself.

“Probably would be Drake definitley…we like those guys [himself and Drake] who I feel like will be around for years to come.”

J. Cole also dispelled rumors that he’s on Drizzy’s Take Care album on a track with one of his idols, Nas.

“Nah that’s not true. That sounds like a great idea though, you should be an A&R.”

J. Cole Opens Up His Atlanta Concert

[ooyala code=”d3am43MzoMHkfe2V9onNKgxdqhQ8dmsc”]

J. Cole Performs “Cole World” at his Atlanta concert

[ooyala code=”NlbG43MzqUbVJQcLgEuehrNWVFjOf5Wd”]