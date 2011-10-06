Kreayshawn Announces Noisey College Tour

Kreayshawn Announces College Tour

Oakland rapper Kreayshawn will be on tour soon, performing her hit “Gucci Gucci,” at colleges all across the country.

Kreayshawn will be part of the Noisey College Tour, presented by VICE, Intel and Dell, which kicks off on October 24th at the University of Iowa.

The 10-date tour ends on November 4th at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, ME.

Kreayshawn better hope she doesn’t run into Rick Ross while she’s on tour (you know he’s looking for her).

All tour dates are posted below. More information is at Noisey.com.

Oct 24 Iowa City, IA – University of Iowa

Oct 25 Columbia, MO – University of Missouri

Oct 26 Urbana, IL – University of Illinois

Oct 27 Ames, IA – Iowa State

Oct 28 Madison, WI – University of Wisconsin

Oct 31 North Hampton – Smith College

Nov 1 Syracuse, NY – Syracuse University

Nov 2 Hempstead, NY – Hofstra University

Nov 3 Providence, RI – Providence College

Nov 4 Brunswick, ME – Bowdoin College