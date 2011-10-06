Busta Rhymes Set To Appear On Justin Bieber Christmas Album

Busta Rhymes To Appear On Justin Bieber Xmas Album

Busta Rhymes will be the lone Hip-Hop artist featured on Justin Bieber’s Christmas album.

Busta will join Young Biebs for a rendition of “Drummer Boy.”

We doubt Busta Rhymes will bust out and start signing but you never know.

The album hits stores on November 1st and features Usher, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey and others.

Check the album’s tracklist and album cover below.

1. Only Thing I Ever Get for Christmas

2. Mistletoe

3. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) feat. Usher

4. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

5. Fa La La feat. Boyz II Men

6. Christmas Love

7. All I Want for Christmas Is You – Duet with Mariah Carey

8. Drummer Boy feat. Busta Rhymes

9. All I Want Is You

*10. Fa La La (acapella) feat. Boyz II Men

11. Christmas Eve

12. Home This Christmas feat. The Band Perry

*13. Silent Night

*14. Pray

*15. Someday at Christmas

* Included on deluxe edition only