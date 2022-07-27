Kevin Hart Isn’t With Channing Crowder Hitting Nudist Colonies With His Wife

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Kevin Hart is a man who doesn’t hold his tongue during times when he wants to give his opinion. The comedian was bold enough to use that same stance against ex-NFL player turned media figure Channing Crowder and was shocked to find that the host enjoys visiting nudist colonies.

Kevin Hart sat down with The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and the aforementioned Crowder for the show’s typical brand of grown man chat. However, things went left when Crowder shared with Hart that he and his wife like to visit a nudist colony once per year.

Hart was visibly flabbergasted by Crowder’s admission and asked if the couple get it on with other guests. Crowder shut it down by saying that while activities of that sort have occurred, he and his wife don’t participate. When asked if he’d ever do the same, Hart was quick to say that hanging around naked folks he doesn’t know isn’t his jam.

Check out the clip of the moment below.

