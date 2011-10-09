Drake Pushes Back “Take Care” Album Release Date & Tour

In a year that seems every anticipated Hip-Hip album has been pushed back, Drake joins the the rest, as has delayed the release of his sophomore album Take Care from October 24 to November 15.

Posting the reason on his OVO blog, Drake explained the reason for the pushback, saying that he is having difficulty clearing three samples in time.

“My options were to take the songs off and make the birthday release happen, or to take an extra couple weeks to get the paper work right and give you the album they way I NEED you to hear it.”

Drake has also moved his “Club Paradise” tour to next yea, stating that dates will be announced in the coming week.

Peep below to read Drake’s full statement.