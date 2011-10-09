Drake Pushes Back “Take Care” Album Release Date & Tour

In a year that seems every anticipated Hip-Hip album has been pushed back, Drake joins the the rest, as has delayed the release of his sophomore album Take Care from October 24 to November 15.
Posting the reason on his OVO blog, Drake explained the reason for the pushback, saying that he is having difficulty clearing three samples in time.
“My options were to take the songs off and make the birthday release happen, or to take an extra couple weeks to get the paper work right and give you the album they way I NEED you to hear it.”
Drake has also moved his “Club Paradise” tour to next yea, stating that dates will be announced in the coming week.
Peep below to read Drake’s full statement.
The new date for Take Care is November 15th, 2011. I managed to create this album in my hometown of Toronto and the thoughts and stories I wanted to get across just became so clear. It truly felt like when I was here 3 years ago making So Far Gone. So I have completed 19 songs (17 on physical and 2 on bonus), and have run into a roadblock of clearing 3 samples in time to make the October 24th date.
My options were to take the songs off and make the birthday release happen, or to take an extra couple weeks to get the paper work right and give you the album they way I NEED you to hear it. The choice was clear as day for me. November 15th you will get Take Care the exact way I created it with no trimmings. This music means too much to me to get attached to dates and I do apologize for the delay but I promise that it is only for the benefit of our experience together. Club Paradise Tour will also be moved to when students are back from the Christmas/New Year break so that I can get to more schools. New dates will be released in the next week…see you all soon.