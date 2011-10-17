Nicki Minaj Channels Lil Wayne In Birdman’s “Y.U. Mad” Video [Video]

Nicki Minaj Becomes Lil Wayne in Birdman’s ‘Y.U. Mad’ Video

Nicki Minaj rocked a twisted up hairstyle as she became the “female Weezy” in Birdman’s “Y.U. Mad” video. Nicki already mentioned she was going to be Lil Wayne for Halloween, and we know the influence the Young Money CEO has had on her flow.

Birdman tells MTV how the song came about in this video clip. Wayne also talks about the song’s title claiming that it is not literal at all.

“I think Nick just sounded good saying mad at that point in the song. I don’t think it would’ve been cooler if she said, ‘That’s why you glad.’ We have to ask her next time I see her,” said Weezy.

Check out the behind the scenes footage of the Gil Green-directed vid. Baby’s Bigga Than Life LP drops November 21st.