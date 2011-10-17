Jay-Z And Kanye Add More Dates To ‘Watch The Throne’ Tour

Watch The Throne Tour Gets Additional Dates
Jay-Z and Kanye West’s The Throne Tour has once again added new dates, most noticeably two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Additionally, there are new shows in Chicago and Los Angeles.
Peep the new schedule below (added dates are on bold).
10-28 – Atlata, GA – Phillips Arena
10-29 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
10-30 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
11-01 Baltimore, MD – 1st Mariner Arena
11-02 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
11-03 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
11-05-06 East Rutherford, NJ – Izod Center
11-07 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
11-08 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
11-14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BankAtlantic Center
11-15 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
11-19 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
11-21 Boston, MA – TD Garden
11-22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
11-23 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
11-24 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
11-26 Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills
11-27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center
11-29 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
11-30 – Chicago, IL – United Center
12-01 Chicago, IL – United Center
12-03 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena
12-05 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
12-06 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
12-09 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
12-10 San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion
12-12 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
12-13 – Los Angeles, California – Staples Center
12-16 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
12-17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
12-18 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena