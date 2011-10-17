Jay-Z And Kanye Add More Dates To ‘Watch The Throne’ Tour

Watch The Throne Tour Gets Additional Dates

Jay-Z and Kanye West’s The Throne Tour has once again added new dates, most noticeably two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Additionally, there are new shows in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Peep the new schedule below (added dates are on bold).

10-28 – Atlata, GA – Phillips Arena

10-29 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

10-30 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

11-01 Baltimore, MD – 1st Mariner Arena

11-02 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

11-03 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

11-05-06 East Rutherford, NJ – Izod Center

11-07 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

11-08 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

11-14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BankAtlantic Center

11-15 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

11-19 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

11-21 Boston, MA – TD Garden

11-22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

11-23 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

11-24 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

11-26 Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills

11-27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center

11-29 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

11-30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

12-01 Chicago, IL – United Center

12-03 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena

12-05 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

12-06 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

12-09 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

12-10 San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion

12-12 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

12-13 – Los Angeles, California – Staples Center

12-16 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

12-17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

12-18 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena