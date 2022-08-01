Drake Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones Young Money Reunion Show

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Sorry fans, you’re going to have to wait to see the Young Money Reunion Show. The highly-anticipated show has been postponed after Drake tested positive for COVID-19.

Drake announced the disappointing news via his Instagram Stories Monday morning (Aug.1). The Canadian Hip-Hop star revealed he is “devastated” about the positive diagnosis and the postponement of the Young Money Reunion Show originally set to go down tonight.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion Show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” the “Sticky” rapper wrote.

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on your weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid),” he continued.

The news of Drake testing positive for rona comes after he played host during his OVO weekend festivities that take place during the end of the month-long Toronto Caribbean Carnival. He kicked things off with a concert featuring performances of Canadian music stars like Glenn Lewis, Kardinal Offishall, his “first girlfriend” Keisha Chante, and more.

What blew the roof off the venue was when Drake brought out Nelly Furtado to close the show, even singing her smash hit “I’m Like A Bird.”

It Could Be A Few Days Before The Young Money Reunion Show Gets A New Date

Now back to the Young Money Reunion show, folks eager to see the show will have to wait a few more days. Based on Toronto guidelines, Drake will have to isolate for “at least 5 Days after symptom onset or positive test date, whichever happened first,” if he is vaccinated. If he’s not vaccinated, it’s extended to 10 days.

We wish Drake a speedy recovery; hopefully, everyone around him is getting tested immediately.

*You can head here for more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines.*

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty