50 Cent Talks Street King Drink, Fabolous, Ray J & Rick Ross Seizure On Hot 97 [Audio]

50 Cent On Hot 97 (Angie Martinez)
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson talked to Angie Martinez about some positive things he’s doing and of course he sparked a little bit of controversy.
50’s Street King movement to give 1 million meals to starving children is a wonderful feat, but the Queens bred emcee feels pretty hungry himself as Angie refers to him as an “underdog” right now.
Jackson talks about taking a jab at Lil Wayne and confirms he was “making reference to his actions” since he feels Weezy is attempting to gain a different audience by skateboarding.
Listen to the audio of the interview to see how Curtis feels about Rick Ross having seizures, Fat Joe slimming down and Ray J allegedly punching Fabolous.
Part 1
Part 2
