Trailer For ‘Atlanta’s Final Season Teases Earn & Van Reconciliation, Katt Williams & More

Mark your calendars. We are returning to Atlanta with Earn, Paper Boi, Van, and Darius one last time Thursday, September 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Fresh off the easter egg-filled teaser, FX unleashed a full trailer for the final season of Atlanta, and it hints at a return to the “normalcy” we have come to expect from the show.

The trailer teases that Earn (Donald Glover) and Van (Zazie Beetz) are giving their long-troubled relationship another shot in Atlanta’s final season. Glover’s Earn is also getting some much-needed therapy, finally, while he and other regulars, Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), try to figure out if Atlanta changed or they did following their European adventure in season 3.

The trailer also teased the return of Katt Williams as Uncle Willy — for which he got an Emmy — not sure if he will be featured in a standalone episode that season 3 heavily featured, much to the dismay of some viewers. Executive producer Steven Glover hinted at the final season featuring standalone episodes during the 2022 TCAs.

“Did we learn our lesson? No,” Glover joked.

Atlanta’s Final Season Will Be “Even Better” Than Season 3

As for how good season 4 will be compared to its previous one, while the third was good enough to earn three Emmy nominations, Donald Glover told Interview Magazine that Atlanta’s swan song will be “even better.”

“Me and [director] Hiro talk about it a lot,” Glover continued. “I’m not saying this to be pompous. I’m saying that because we deserve it.”

Whatever the case, we are ready to sit down and inject Atlanta’s final season into our veins. We are buying what Glover is selling, and honestly, we feel the show hasn’t let us down ever. So why should we be worried now?

You can peep the trailer below and get hyped just like we did.

Photo: FX Network / ATLANTA