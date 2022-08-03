Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Lehla Samia and Blac Youngsta “Gangsta Art,” Vado “Auntie Kitchen” & More | Daily Visuals 8.3.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now Yo Gotti’s been keeping a low profile on the music front but today the Memphis, Ten-A-Key artist returns to the forefront with his crew in two to remind everyone that he has a Masters degree in Gangsterism.

Linking up with 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Lehla Samia and Blac Youngsta for the visuals to “Gangsta Art,” the team of G’s get together to express their gangsta visions on blanks canvases that white folk who’ve never been to the hood will surely drop thousands on to hang over their fire places and private studies for inspiration.

Back in Harlem, Vado goes back to his stomping grounds to teach kids how to grind and move right to ensure their pockets stay swole in the Nelz assisted clip to “Auntie Kitchen.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Neek Bucks, Doe Boy, and more.

YO GOTTI, 42 DUGG, EST GEE, MOZZY, LEHLA SAMIA & BLAC YOUNGSTA – “GANGSTA ART”

VADO FT. NELZ – “AUNTIE KITCHEN”

NEEK BUCKS – “USED TO”

KAYTRANADA & ANDERSON .PAAK – “TWIN FLAME”

DOE BOY – “PEP IN MY STEP”

J.I. – “RIGHT AWAY”

MB58 – “NOBODY DOES IT BETTER”

BOOKA600 – “THE VIBES”