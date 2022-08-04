Love FOFTY: 50 Cent And ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Squash Past Beef

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lala Kent is a thing of the past. The reality television star and the rapper have been spotted being super friendly this week. It seems 50 Cent’s plant based beef withis a thing of the past. The reality television star and the rapper have been spotted being super friendly this week.

As per TMZ the Vanderpump Rules star has no issues with the “I Get Money” rapper. Fif is currently shooting his horror film in Los Angeles and Kent has pulled up on him several times to show some love. On Monday, August 1 they posed for photographs and made it clear they are very chummy with Curtis planting a kiss on her cheek while hugging her.

For those unaware the two celebrities had a very high profile spat online when she was still dating her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett back in 2019. 50 claimed he owed him $1 million dollars and used a clip of her from the show implying she only was romantic with him because he showered her with gifts. The back and forth was the catalyst to one of Jackson’s most pettiest alter ego “FOFTY”.

Earlier today (Wednesday, August 3) 50 Cent posted the photo of him and Lala hugged up to his Instagram. His caption though made it seem like Randall was in his feelings. “Randell you better stop texting people talking shit because i get nervous, and you know how i get when i get nervous. 😠” he wrote.

Randall has yet to respond.

Photo: Bernard Smalls