Jim Jones Dropped By Manager After Fight With Fiance???

Jim Jones, Manager Split

Jim Jones and his longtime manager Yandy Smith have parted ways and Jones’ fiancé Chrissy Lampkin is allegedly at the root of the separation.

Yandy’s reps recently confirmed with theybf.com that she is no longer representing the Dip Set rapper after a seven-year business relationship, partly due to conflicts with Lampkin.

One source even says the two women threw hands during a recent “Love and Hip Hop” taping in Miami at Club Cameo.

Yandy’s reps told theybf.com they, “cannot directly comment on this story due to the face that the allegedly happen during taping and the girls and management are under non disclosure agreements.”

Jones nor his fiancé have yet to release a statement.