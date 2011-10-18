50 Challenges World to ‘Hustle To A Million’ To Fight Hunger

50 Cent Aims To Feed 1 Million People In One Week

In honor of United Nations World Food Day, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is once again stepping up to the plate, this time by challenging the world to help provide one million meals for hungry children in just one week.

From Monday, October 17 to Sunday, October 23, every time someone “Likes” 50’s new Street King energy shots on Facebook, (http://bit.ly/Hustleto1MM) he will provide a meal to a child in need.

In addition, Jackson will match the donation and provide a million more meals if the Like count reaches 1 million within the week.

“People who want to help fight hunger are not being asked to donate or pay anything to help. It’s real simple. All they have to do is Like the Street King page on Facebook and I will give a meal to a hungry kid,” said Jackson.

Once a user Likes the page, he or she will be encouraged to invite friends to do the same.

Jackson and Street King will work with the United Nations World Food Programme to fulfill the meal donation as they continue to fight hunger worldwide.

Fans are encouraged to get additional information about the United Nations World Food Programme and World Food Day by visiting wfp.org/dreams or streetking.com/giving-back.

“The Street King movement is rapidly gaining momentum and we are making a difference in the lives of people around the world every day,” added Jackson. “We’ve already given meals to millions of kids and have the power to give two million more in just one week. Each day we get closer to our goal of providing one billion meals over the next five years and helping end world hunger.”

As previously reported, the line of energy shots is 50 Cent’s latest endeavor with an aim to provide 1 billion meals over the next five years to needy people in Africa.

Unlike other rappers 50 obviously takes his charitable endeavors seriously, he was spotted launching the line with a parade in New York and recently stood alongside dignitaries like Desmond Tutu at the “Every Woman, Every Child” MDG reception.