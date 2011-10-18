CLOSE
Chris Brown Explains Why He’s Rapping [Video]

Chris Brown Explains New Rap Career

Chris Brown’s taking time out to answer a question a number of people have been wondering: Why is he rapping???

The singer turnt emcee sat down with FUSE TV and explained that his journey into Hip-Hop is nothing new, in fact a number of singers turned to rapping before him.

“I think it’s more acceptable it’s like the 80s when everybody was trying out the Hip-Hop thing […] That was kind of the essence of Hip-Hop. Kids in general these days don’t have a one track mind, they don’t like one thing, they like everything and that’s me. […] That’s why I wanna do rap.”

