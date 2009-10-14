CLOSE
Gucci Mane Comes For Jay-Z’s Crown

In the aftermath of the travesty known as MTV’s “Hottest MC’s 2009”, drama looms heavy as one of the South’s hottest rappers has thrown down the gauntlet against a living legend.

Gucci Mane LaFlare has is taken off the his kid gloves and has taken aim at none other than Jay-Z, 2009’s Hottest MC.

The mixtape artist pulled no punches about his qualms with HOV’s position, enshrouding his anger with humor, airing what he feels is a sincere grievance over the move on his most recent public offering, The Burrprint 3.

