Bad Bunny & adidas Team To Send Fans To Puerto Rico In “Flight To Remember” Contest

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Bad Bunny is the hottest reggaeton artist in the game today and with the help of adidas, he’s about to make someone’s summer as hot as his career with a trip to his homeland of Puerto Rico.

According to adidas, anyone looking to get away from it all for a minute will have the chance to register for a free trip to Puerto Rico on the adidas Confirmed app and fly the friendly skies in an exclusive plane that’s draped in baby blue just for this occasion. So long as they win, of course.

Spending a night in Puerto Rico and briefly encapsulating the ultimate summer, travelers will then ride on a custom wrapped baby blue airplane from Puerto Rico to New York. The plane will have all things baby blue and give each invitee the everlasting Bad Bunny experience. Concluding at the Bad Bunny concert live in the Bronx on August 27th.

The plane also symbolizes the power of Benito’s art, which manages to bring the essence of La Isla to the entire world, crossing all borders. It is an ode to summer, to play and experience the infinite possibilities that the universe offers us. To create and fly without limits, and express ourselves in total freedom.

Sounds like a helluva time if you ask us. Whether or not winners will meet with Bad Bunny himself is anyone’s guess but even if they don’t it’ll still be an experience like no other.

Anyone looking to get in on the sweepstakes can enter on adidas.com. Just enter, cross your fingers, and hope for the best.

Will you be entering the contest? Let us know in the comments section below.