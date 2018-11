B.o.B Ft. Playboy Tre & Meek Mill – “Epic” Official Video

Grand Hustle’s B.o.B. hooks up with Meek Mill and Playboy Tre for an “Epic” new video, directed by the good people over at Motion Family.

Get ready for the new B.o.B. album, Strange Clouds, due out in March 2012, too.

Watch B.o.B.’s “Epic” video below:

