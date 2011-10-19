Big K.R.I.T., Talib Kweli, Coalmine Records Donate To American Cancer Society



Big K.R.I.T., Talib Kweli Rap For Cancer

Big K.R.I.T. and Talib Kweli, in conjunction with Coalmine Records, have joined forces on a song and will donate the entire revenue to the American Cancer Society.

Coalmine founder Matt Diamond orchestrated the collaboration in honor of his cousin, Shawn, a breast cancer survivor. Shawn is featured on the intro and outro of the track entitled, “Beautiful,” which also features Outasight and Mela Machincko.

October is breast cancer awareness month. There were 230,480 new cases of breast cancer recorded as of this year, according to the ACS.

The song is now available via digital retailers.