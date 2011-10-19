Common & Derrick Rose Ball At ‘Run With Rose’ Event [Video]

Derrick Rose & Common Run For Rose

How does it feel to have the biggest shoe launch in Chicago since Jordan?

Derrick Rose answered, “It feels good man, I’m blessed.” Blessed he is, as last season’s MVP of the NBA, Derrick almost made it to the NBA Finals putting a young Chicago Bulls team on his back.

Rose was in his hometown Chicago for his “Run With Rose” event and also did two in-stores to promote his new shoe, D Rose 2.

Fellow Chicagoan Common gets on the court with Rose at the James R. Jordan Boys & Girls Club and even gets presented his own Dreamer and Believer Adidas customized shoe.

Director Brandon “N2ition” Riley put together this clip of the events with Common’s single “Blue Sky” as the backdrop for the footage.