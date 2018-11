Bun B x Stevie Williams “DGK x Diamond Capsule” Commercial

The Trill OG hooked up with skateboarder and DGK founder Stevie Williams for a new commercial to help push Williams’ Dirty Ghetto Kids’ brand.

The DGK x Diamond Capsule Line is out now and available at finer retailers and at www.thekayostore.com.

Watch Bun B’s commercial below.

