Jordan Brand Partners With Howard University

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Howard University just scored a major win in the eternal “The Real HU?” debate. On Thursday (August 10), Jordan Brand announced it has entered into a 20-year partnership with the storied HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities).

The house that Michael Jordan builts partnership is with Howard’s athletic department and touts that it is “built on a legacy of excellence and a vision for Black futures.” Howard’s profile when it comes to recruiting athletic talent instantly gets higher.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President, in a statement.

The first Jumpman branded uniforms for Howard’s athletic programs will be unveiled on August 27. And from the early peaks shared by JB, even the marching band (a staple in HBCU culture) is getting kitted with Jordan Brand gear.

“This partnership amplifies the culture of champions we are building at Howard,” added Kery Davis, Athletic Director for Howard University, in a statement. “After winning multiple MEAC Championships last year we are poised to continue with Jordan Brand by our side.”

Howard officially linking with Jordan Brand complements the brand and Michael Jordan’s $100M commitment to the Black community to help systemic change via donations to social justice causes, which was first announced in 2020.

Rocking J’s on the yard is going to hit different when matching official Howard x Jordan Brand gear is added to the equation. And good luck keeping that varsity jacket in stock.