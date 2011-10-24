50 Cent Releases Public Service Announcement, Complains About World’s Ills

50 Vents Over Street King Sales

While trying to make his latest heart warming investment, Street King pop in the streets, 50 Cent isn’t quite getting the response he anticipated for the good cause.

According to the energy drink’s website, every bottle purchased will provide a meal for an impoverished child, but that hasn’t helped push sales.

The G-Unit boss recently took to his Facebook page to discuss all that is wrong with the world.

Peep Fif’s soap box rant below:

“The world is so f***** up

People don’t seem to care anymore

People seem to have distanced themselves from other people’s problems, they have been programmed not to care! Politicians are corrupt…So many companies are corrupt and taking excessive profits in certain sectors…….and we keep allowing this s*** to happen

There are 1 billion plus people living in extreme poverty. You know what that is? You don’t know if your getting your next meal, no shelter, no medical. You have no chance of hustling your way out of it! We have been programmed to not give a s*** about these people!

Well I have woken up and Im not turning a blind eye anymore!

Im not playing the game anymore. Our Company CEO’s and politicians want us to keep our heads down and not ask questions. Not demand the truth they don’t want us to care, they have trained us to turn a blind eye!

Because they control us and profit from us this way! to push back at them questions and threatens their lifestyles.

Children are dying everyday from hunger. Its f***** up, its wrong and I am angry

Im not going to shut up or give up – f*** the system, its wrong.

wake up we are being used!



Innocent children are dying each day…. we need to shout out to companies, politicians that we aren’t playing their games anymore

We are waking up to their lies and deceitful dealings

Im angry, Im going to make a difference and no one is going to stop me

Join me if your tired of being used and manipulated

Make this world fair for everyone”

50 Cent