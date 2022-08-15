Megan The Stallion Dropped A $250K Bag For Future’s “Pressurelicious” Verse

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Future is one of the hottest rappers out, but is his lyrical prowess worth $250,000? Megan Thee Stallion seems to think so, and that’s how much she paid to feature him on her album’s lead single, “Pressurelicious.”

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her highly-anticipated sophomore album Traumazine, which features a slew of chart-topping singles. One of them, “Pressurelicious,” saw the leader of the Hot Girl movement link up with the king of toxicity. Before she delivered her L.A. Leakers freestyle, Thee Stallion spoke about the process she went through to get Future on the track that eventually cost her $250K.

“I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,” the 27-year-old Hip-Hop superstar revealed. “So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect.”

The “Plan B” crafter then put out a feeler to find out Future’s asking price for a feature in hopes of securing his “talents” while they were both in the same area.

“They was like, ‘Okay, 250. He wants 250K.’ I was like, ‘OK, bet. Somebody go pull 250,000 out of the bank and go drop it off to Future and tell him I need the verse before he leaves [Miami].'”

Megan Thee Stallion’s Team Didn’t Think It Was A Good Idea

Per Variety, Thee Stallion’s team was against the idea initially, but ultimately the decision came down to Megan Thee Stallion, and the rest is history.

As for Traumazine, which the rapper says is an album about “dealing with yourself” and more than likely her last project under 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Monday (Aug.15), the rapper dropped her latest visual for the album’s next single, “Her” you can peep that below.

—

Photo: Noam Galai / Getty