Lil Kim was spotted in NY this weekend where she took over a local nightclub.

The pint sized emcee hosted a party at Club Area in Harlem where she partied in V.I.P. before hitting the stage to perform her new track “O.D.”

As previously reported, Kim is featured on the track with Mook Murda and Ron Brownz under her new alias “Kimmy Hendrix.”

Check out pictures and video of Kimmy Hendrix hitting Area below.

