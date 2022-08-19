Stylistic Murder ft. AZ, KRS-One, O.C. & DJ Flip “Represent The Real,” Money Man & Benny The Butcher “Overload” & More | Daily Visuals 8.18.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While this generation of Hip-Hoppers aren’t exactly known for appreciating lyrical content and rhyme schemes, us OG’s crave such work and often go back to the Hip-Hop legends of yesteryear to get our fix.

Stylistic Murder knows this all too well and for his clip to “Represent The Real” banded together some New York legends in AZ, KRS-One, O.C. and DJ Flip to spit that ish to get heads bopping and minds thinking while enjoying some OG flavor. Thank you, sir.

Keeping that real ish flowing, Money Man and Benny Butcher link up in the clip to “Overload” where they kick it at a private complex that comes with a pool, thick women and a room with the red light special. A little TLC ain’t never hurt nobody.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay worthy and Harry Fraud featuring A$AP Twelvyy, 42 Dugg, and more.

STYLISTIC MURDER FT. AZ, KRS-ONE, O.C. & DJ FLIP – “REPRESENT THE REAL”

MONEY MAN & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “OVERLOAD”

JAY WORTHY & HARRY FRAUD FT. A$AP TWELVYY – “WINNIPEG WINNERS”

42 DUGG – “IDGAF”

BRICK WOLFPACK – “NOT HIM”

M.I.A – “POPULAR”

KENNY MASON – “GET AN IDEA”

070 SHAKE – “COCOON”