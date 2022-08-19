A Ma Maniére To Tackle The Nike Air Ship For Next Collaboration

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Air Jordan x A Ma Maniére collaborations have become some of the hottest drops for the past year and change now we’ve gotten a sneak peak at another collabo that’ll unfortunately have sneaker bots on the prowl.

Just months before the release of the highly-anticipated A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4‘s, HypeBeast has given us our first look at the never-before-seen A Ma Maniére x Air Ship’s which was technically the Air Jordan 1 before the Air Jordan 1 was a thing. In 2020 the OG Chicago colorway to the Nike Air Ship’s dropped as a Europe exclusive for whatever reason, but luckily this A Ma Manier version will see a release in the United States.

The upcoming pairs are found in white leather uppers with matte “Royal Blue” accents found along the Swooshes, collars, inner lining, and rubber outsoles. Tongue tabs incorporate A Ma Maniére exterior branding with inner text indicating that the drop will be limited to 2,300 numbered pairs.

Of course a hype sneaker like this would only have 23,000 pairs available for the millions of sneaker heads around the world meanwhile the “Panda” Dunks are restocking every other month by hundreds of thousands. SMH. Don’t be surprised if the majority of “sales” are via backdooring and rigged raffles when release date comes around.

The A Ma Maniére x Air Ship’s are set to drop later this fall at the tune of $150. Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be trying to copp a pair in the comments section below.