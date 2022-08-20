Fivio Foreign “London Freestyle,” Offset “5 4 3 2 1” & More | Daily Visuals 8.19.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In the drill rap scene in New York, Fivio Foreign currently reigns supreme as he’s become the face of the genre in 2022, but is the UK ready for the kind of rap style that’s made him a household name in the U.S.? Certainly seems that way.

In his latest visuals to “London Freestyle,” Fivio Foreign heads across the pond where he takes in the sites, gets love from the locals and ultimately raps while getting a shape-up from his barber. We don’t know about him but we stay still when we’re getting laced up at the barbershop. Can’t take any chances.

Back in the A, Offset seems like he’s ready to move on from his Migos brothers and live his best life as in his solo clip to “5 4 3 2 1” Offset hits up a carnival where he enjoys the bumper cars and treats himself to some pink ice cream. This was a hella random concept for a video but we ain’t hatin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Crix featuring Kodak Black, BlocBoy JB, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN – “LONDON FREESTYLE”

OFFSET – “5 4 3 2 1”

LIL CRIX FT. KODAK BLACK – “SPIN THE BLOCK”

BLOCBOY JB – “SKRILLA”

DOODIE LO – “I SWEAR TO GOD”

BIG30 FT. HOTBOII – “SCARED OF US”

PEEZY – “SHOOT OUTS OUT THE LAMB”

BABY MONEY – “PYREX”