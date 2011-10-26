New Video: J. Cole “Lost Ones” [Video]

J. Cole has dropped the video for his latest track “Lost Ones.”

According to Cole the video was shot three years ago and is still emotional for him to watch to this day.

“With just a Dollar and a Dream, this video was shot in 2008 before I even had a record deal,” he writes. “Three years later, watching it still gives me the same emotions. This is dedicated to the Lost Ones.”



In it we see Cole try to convince his girlfriend to have an abortion and later wonder if he made the right choice.

Check out “Lost Ones” below.