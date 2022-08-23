ScHoolboy Q Stars In PGA TOUR 2K23 Video Game Trailer Alongside Tiger Woods [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

ScHoolboy Q is without a doubt your favorite rapper’s favorite golf influencer. He is now starring in the PGA TOUR 2K23 trailer alongside Tiger Woods.

As per Hip-Hop N More the Los Angeles, California native is further cementing himself in the golf world. This week it was announced he has returned as the face of the popular video game. This collaboration is an important for the series as it marks Tiger Woods’ first return on the cover since 2013. In addition to being the cover athlete, Woods also served as the Executive Director and advised on the game development.

PGA TOUR 2K23 will include 20 licensed courses at launch. New additions include the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, St. George’s Golf and Country Club and more. The industry-leading Course Designer also returns, offering players the opportunity to build their dream courses and share them with a global online community**.

MyPLAYER personalization returns and players can equip their MyPLAYERS just like Tiger with Nike Golf, TaylorMade and Bridgestone Golf apparel and gear. Even more apparel options are available from licensed brands, including Callaway Golf, FootJoy, Malbon Golf, Nike Golf, PUMA, Titleist, TravisMathew and more. Clubs and balls from brands including Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf, COBRA, Mizuno, Odyssey Golf, Scotty Cameron, TaylorMade, Titleist and Wilson are available to deck out players’ golf bags and keep them swinging with swag. In addition to the returning analog stick swing, a three-click swing option is also available for an added level of customization so players can play the way they like.

PGA TOUR 2K23 offers new casual modes to help rookies get into the game, while giving seasoned players new challenges and opportunities to work on their skills. The introduction of Topgolf offers a unique experience emulating the popular golf entertainment phenomenon, where players can aim for targets and try to earn the highest score. Training mode offers multiple ways to develop skills, including swing calibration, lessons, chipping practice, a driving range and a putting green.

You can watch the trailer below.

Photo: Orlando Ramirez