Drake Covers The Source’s ‘Power 30’ Issue

Drake Covers ‘Power 30’ Issue

Young Money and October’s very own, Drake, is on the cover of The Source magazine’s 14th annual Power 30 Issue.

In the issue Drizzy talks about inspirations, his upbringing, his music and how the crown ain’t safe.

Drake’s interview is also conducted by The Source’s former editor, the controversial Kim Osorio.

“When I was a kid trying to figure out what I liked, it was [Kanye] who I related to the most,” Aubrey says in the 8 page interview. He was an artist, in every sense, from his cover art to his music. Now, I would say he was a really great competitor….”

In addition to the Power 30 list, which ranks the stand out movers and shakers in the industry, The Source will premiere a Digital 30 ranking which acknowledges those doing their thing on the internet.

The issue, due on newsstands November 15 also features articles on Pusha T, Wale, Kyrie Irving and Donald Glover.