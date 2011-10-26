Jim Jones Speaks On Botched Robbery In Harlem

Jim Jones Addresses Robbery Attempt

According to reports, New York rapper Jim Jones involved in a street fight as the result of attempted robbery on Monday.

Miss Info, who was contacted directly by Jim Jones following the incident, reports that the rapper called the incident “a botched robbery attempt.”

Jim Jones is quoted as saying:

“I was in Harlem, alone, when three men stepped to me,” he explained. “Well the first guy, I beat the Isht out of him, then the second guy jumped in with a metal pipe.” “I was so amped up I didn’t even feel him hitting me with it. I was still putting a beating on the first guy.” “But when the third guy pulled out a gun, I got out of there. I left. Anyone with a brain would do the same.”

Jones also stated that the suspects may have been after his jewelry.

When asked why he was out in Harlem alone wearing his jewelry, he responded,“That was a stupid mistake. I know that. I’m human and that’s where I slipped up. It won’t happen again.”

Rumors have also been swirling that the altercation was tied to Jim Jones’ recent split from his manager Yandy Smith.

The rapper also released a photo via Miss Info of himself in the studio after the incident. Jones looks to be ok to us: