Surprised?: Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Expecting 3rd Baby, His 10th 

In today’s water is wet news, Nick Cannon is expecting another baby. The television personality will soon welcome his 10th child. 34-year-old Model Brittany Bell is expecting their third child together. The two have a son, Golden, 5, and a daughter Powerful, 1.

In an Instagram video, Cannon shared scenes from a maternity photo shoot with a caption that read: “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE.”

In the photos, Bell sported a short white skirt and was topless with her baby bump on full display. In a second look she wore an unbuttoned coat with a pink crop top and matching pants.

Per Page Six, Cannon has twin sons Zion and Zillion, now 1, with DJ Abby De La Rosa in June 2021. He had a son with model Alyssa Scott, Zen, who died five months later from brain cancer.

Model Bre Tiesi gave birth to her and Cannon’s first baby together, a son named Legendary in June.

In previous interviews, Cannon has said that it is “safe to bet” that he will welcome three more children this year.

He told the Lip Service podcast that he gave up on celibacy after the death of his infant son. “I got depressed with the loss of my son,” Cannon explained at the time. “Everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.’ I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state.”







