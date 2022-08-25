Red Bull Symphonic To Make Its Debut In Atlanta With Rick Ross

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If there was ever a modern Hip-Hop star that would sound at home with a symphony, it would be Rick Ross. The pairing of worlds will make its debut this November in the form of the Red Bull Symphonic.

News of the Red Bull Symphonic was announced earlier today (August 25) and establishes a connection between the sounds of Hip-Hop and the classical music sounds of the symphony. The one-time special event will take place in Atlanta and pairs the Biggest Bawse with the all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir, along with a pair of supporting acts.

The concept of Red Bull Symphonic simply merges the opulent style of Rozay with lush arrangements from Orchestra Noir, a sound not at all unfamiliar to the Maybach Music Group honcho as evidenced by some of his past works.

Conductor Jason Ikeem Rodgers will lead the symphony and the intermission performance will feature SAINTED, described as a “musical group and trap choir party” from the minds of DJ Fannie Mae and Dennis Reed. Also in the evening, attendees will be treated to the sounds of the “Violin Queen,” Mapy.

From the looks of it, Ross is definitely ready to share his lavish stylings atop the sounds of Orchestra Noir.

“From The Biggest Boss I’m going to make sure I give y’all an unforgettable and one night only performance. Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians, and more importantly Black excellence. We gonna innovate big that night,” Ros shared in a statement.

“Orchestra Noir is a magnificent representation of the unparalleled musical talent Atlanta has to offer. We celebrate the artistic achievements of Black music pioneers across all genres, bringing sounds of the symphony to diverse, new and young audiences – and are thrilled to be able to collaborate and perform with Rick Ross to continue uplifting these outstanding musicians,” added Rodgers.

Red Bull Symphonic is set to take place on November 4. To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here. Peep the trailer for the event below.

—

Photo: Red Bull Media House/Stephanie Eley