DJ Khaled ft. Future & Lil Baby “BIG TIME,” Offset ft. Moneybagg Yo “CODE” & More | Daily Visuals 8.26.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Today DJ Khaled released his latest project GOD DID and while social media was ablaze with talk of Jay-Z’s latest timeless verse and Jadakiss continuing his Verzuz MVP run somehow, Khaled comes through with some visuals with some of his Southern homies.

Linking up with Future and Lil Baby for his visuals to “BIG TIME,” Khaled invites the two artists to a lavish estate where beautiful women pamper him as he bathes and sips on bubbly while praising God for believing in him. That’s one way to live, that’s for sure.

Back in Atlanta, Offset continues to go on his solo route and for his latest clip to “CODE,” calls on Moneybagg Yo to turn up with him while on rocking some somewhat futuristic garments.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from the Black Soprano Family, Big Legend GF, and more.

DJ KHALED FT. FUTURE & LIL BABY – “BIG TIME”

OFFSET FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “CODE”

BLACK SOPRANO FAMILY – “297 PARKSIDE”

BIG LEGEND GF – “FUNNY”

PEEZY – “FIESTA”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY FT. FUTURE – “BULLSEYE 2”

BOSTON RICHEY – “WHERE YOU BEEN”

OMB PEEZY FT. MORRAY – “REAL SH*T”