Throne Watching: 7 Things That Could Spice Up The WTT Tour





With the Watch The Throne Tour starting tomorrow in Atlanta, GA, some are saying the Jay-Z/Kanye West duo is one of the most anticipated tour over the past years.

With two of the biggest rappers of all time starring in a 24-date tour with over 22 production trucks and 200 workers ready to wow audience members, it’s hard to imagine what will happen on this tour.

However, besides the 89348394 priced tickets, we feel that there are some things that can make this tour even better.

Peep the page #’s to see how we think the two headed Hip-Hop monsters can make this tour even more legendary, and make sure to tell us your ideas.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »