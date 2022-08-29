Quavo & Takeoff ft. Birdman “Big Stunna,” John Legend ft. Saweetie “All She Wanna Do” & More | Daily Visuals 8.29.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With Offset officially out on his solo grind, Quavo and Takeoff continue to do the duo thing and invited a Ca$h Money triple OG to roll with them in some big boy toys that many men will never be able to push in their lifetimes.

Linking up with Bideman for their visuals to “Big Stunna,” Quavo and Takeoff pull out all kinds of exotic cars with the suicide doors that had all the big booty women within a 15 foot radius twerking like there was no tomorrow. Cars like this are capable of that for some reason.

On the R&B tip, John Legend gets a gang of women to bust a move to his tunes in another room while he cuts a rug on his side of the wall for his Saweetie assisted visuals to “All She Wanna do.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Xavr, That Mexican OT, Curren$y, and K3vlar Deon, and more.

QUAVO & TAKEOFF FT. BIRDMAN – “BIG STUNNA”

JOHN LEGEND FT. SAWEETIE – “ALL SHE WANNA DO”

THAT MEXICAN OT, CURREN$Y & K3VLAR DEON – “SEPTEMBER 8TH”

XAVR – “WICKED PARTY”

JACKBOY – “LET ME BE GREAT”

PESO PESO – “OFF THE HINGES”

LAKEYAH FT. GLOSS UP – “REAL B*TCH”

SKIP MARLEY & AYRA STARR – “JANE”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “MORNING IN LA”

DREGO & BENO – “SLATT SEASON 5”

INAYAH – “MOST GIRLZ”