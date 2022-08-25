Cardi B Speaks Out In Support of Offset Amid QC Drama

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is speaking out in favor of her husband, Offset, after news broke that he was suing QCM and Pierre Thomas over the release of his solo project.

After months of speculating whether Migos were officially finished or if the group was trolling; fans finally received the reason why Offset has been noticeably absent on all recent Migos appearances when TMZ dropped the news that Set was suing his label and CEO, accusing Quality Control Records of ignoring a deal they made back in January 2021.

According to the lawsuit, filed on Tuesday(Aug 23), Offset claims he negotiated his solo deal, in addition to reportedly ensuring that QC was “paid handsomely” for his artist rights. Still, now that he’s dropped a new solo project, he says QC isn’t honoring the deal.

In the complaint, the rapper referred to the label’s alleged hold as “wrongful,” claiming that it “knowingly violates Offset’s rights to his own music.” Offset is seeking a declaratory judgment that Quality Control maintains no rights, title, or interest in his solo career.

The “Babysitter” rapper claims that Quality Control violated that settlement when it asserted ownership over his recent, Baby Keem-produced solo cut “5 4 3 2 1,” which was released via Motown Records. The rapper alleges that Quality Control demanded that Motown “publicly (though falsely) list Quality Control as holding an ownership interest in the recording of ‘5 4 3 2 1.’”

Taking to Twitter to react to the news, Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas called his estranged artist and Migos rapper’s complaints “lame”, writing (in a since deleted post:

“The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly. Let’s see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame shit. Everyone know the real problem.”

Offset took to Twitter to defend his stance, tweeting:

“N–gas act like im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back N–ga you black balled me I ain’t said S–t one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?”

Bardi jumped in to defend Offset in a since-deleted tweet, noting that he “bought himself out of his QC contract”, before doubling down on her position via Twitter Spaces sharing why she felt the need to speak publicly on her husband’s behalf.

“When I’m defending my dude and I have this crazy weirdo trying to pick on me and bully me, I’m going to defend myself,” Cardi B said. “I am not these rapper b—ches, I’m not p–sy.”

While all parties have ceased their public disputes, Offset shared plans on the release of another song with Moneybagg Yo dropping this Friday (Aug 26), titled “Code on Motown Records, the label he signed with for his solo career.