Still Not The Edit Button, But Whatever: Twitter Circles Now Available To All Users

Twitter Circles, the social media’s attempt at a “close friends” feature, is rolling out to all users.

If you’re one of those Twitter users who hits the send button on hot takes and controversial opinions, Twitter Circles is for you. The social media company Elon Musk no longer wants to own was testing the feature for quite some time and hoped it would help users feel “more comfortable tweeting and expressing themselves.”

Like Instagram’s “close friends,” Twitter Circles allows users to share particular tweets with a smaller circle of up to 150 followers. Twitter hopes the feature will solve the issue of increasing engagement by encouraging people who were afraid of harassment to tweet more because it removes the worry of being retweeted by prominent users.

“With Twitter Circle, people now have the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis. Circles make it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers,” the blog post read.

In early tests, Twitter revealed that more people tweeted when they had the Circles feature available to them and received more likes and replies when engaging with a controlled smaller group. It also removes the need for secondary accounts or what the kids call burner profiles to tweet their hot takes and the need to switch back and forth between profiles.

Twitter Circles is the latest attempt at providing users a “safe space” to get their tweets off. The company also launched a Facebook Groups-like feature called Communities and subscriber-only content for content creators called Super Follows.

Again, all we want is an edit button, and for whatever reason, Twitter refuses to give us what most users have been demanding for years.

Photo: Twitter / Twitter Circles