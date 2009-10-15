Kid Cudi To Tour With Lady Gaga

Just a few short weeks after the “Fame Kills Tour” with Lady Gaga and Kanye West was unexpectedly axed, the’ lady of the house’ is announcing that the show must go on and is tapping one of Hip-Hop’s biggest newcomers to help. Kid Cudi’s set to replace the head of G.O.O.D. Music and has been added as the opening act for the British songstress’ “The Monster Ball” tour.

Described as a “multimedia artistic experience in the style of the first-ever pop electro opera”, the tour features Gaga and Cudi touching down in over 20 cities in intimate concert venues.

The MC will join Gaga when it kicks off November 27 in Montreal, Canada.

Cudi will keep busy until then preparing an acceptance speech in case he wins an American Music Award for ‘Best Breakthrough Artist’ on November 22.

The “Monster Ball” tour dates are listed below: