Kid Cudi To Tour With Lady Gaga

Just a few short weeks after the “Fame Kills Tour” with Lady Gaga and Kanye West was unexpectedly axed, the’ lady of the house’ is announcing that the show must go on and is tapping one of Hip-Hop’s biggest newcomers to help. Kid Cudi’s set to replace the head of G.O.O.D. Music and has been added as the opening act for the British songstress’ “The Monster Ball” tour.
Described as a “multimedia artistic experience in the style of the first-ever pop electro opera”, the tour features Gaga and Cudi touching down in over 20 cities in intimate concert venues.
The MC will join Gaga when it kicks off November 27 in Montreal, Canada.
Cudi will keep busy until then preparing an acceptance speech in case he wins an American Music Award for ‘Best Breakthrough Artist’ on November 22.
The “Monster Ball” tour dates are listed below:
- Nov 27 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada at The Bell Center
- Nov 28 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Air Canada Center
- Nov 29 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada at Scotiabank Place
- Dec 01 – Boston, MA at Wang Center
- Dec 02 – Boston, MA at Wang Center
- Dec 03 – Camden, NJ at Susquehanna
- Dec 09 – Vancouver, BC, Canada at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC, Canada at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- Dec 13 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic
- Dec 18 – Las Vegas, NV at TBD
- Dec 19 – San Diego, CA at San Diego Sports Arena
- Dec 21 – Los Angeles, CA at Nokia Theatre
- Dec 29 – Atlanta, GA at Fox Theater
- Dec 31 – Miami, FL at Knight Center
- Jan 03 – Orlando, FL at The Hard Rock
- Jan 07 – St. Louis, MO at The Fox
- Jan 08 – Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre
- Jan 09 – Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre
- Jan 12 – Detroit, MI at Fox Theater
- Jan 16 – Atlantic City , NJ at Borgata
- Jan 20 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall
- Jan 21 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall