HHW Gaming Exclsuive: Dreamville’s Bas & Elite Talk ‘NBA 2K23,’ J. Coles Real-Life Hooping Rating & More

If you have been under a rock, 2K revealed that Hip-Hop superstar and part-time professional hooper J. Cole is gracing the cover of the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition.

The game will not only feature Cole on the cover, but he, alongside his Dreamville crew Bas and producer Elite will also star in the game’s MyCAREER story, which 2K boasts is “the largest and most involved storyline in franchise history.”

The Fayetteville, North Carolina-raised rapper will also serve as the executive producer for NBA 2K23’s in-game soundtrack, featuring Hip-Hop’s biggest stars. In doing so, Cole will join the likes of DJ Khaled and JAY-Z, who also curated sounds for previous game iterations.

Cole’s involvement with NBA 2K also continues the strong relationship with the insanely popular basketball video game franchise and the Hip-Hop culture. Hip-Hop Wired had the opportunity to speak with Bas and Elite ahead of the cover’s reveal to touch on the role Hip-Hop plays in NBA 2K, J. Cole landing an NBA 2K23 cover, their 2K skills, and much more.

Step into the interview below.